University of Southampton to set up campus in India soon! Here are exciting details

The United Kingdom's (UK) University of Southampton has become the first university to be granted a licence by the Indian government to establish a comprehensive campus in the country. This was stated in a press release shared by the university.

The granting of a licence from the University Grants Commission (UGC) marks a significant step forward, allowing the University of Southampton to progress with its plans to offer world-leading education, research, knowledge exchange, and enterprise in India.

Furthermore, it aims to develop world-class, work-prepared graduates with specialist and transferable higher skills that will enhance India’s fast-growing knowledge economy. The campus will undertake research and knowledge exchange in partnership with local universities, industries, and government, applying the results to deliver real-world social and economic impact and enable a more entrepreneurial and innovative country.

Speaking on the announcement, Mark E Smith, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Southampton, said, “In the 21st century, no university can be truly global without engaging with India."

Moreover, Professor Andrew Atherton, Vice-President International and Engagement, said, “University of Southampton Delhi NCR will be the first comprehensive international campus in India. It will foster academic collaboration and bring an international dimension to the Indian higher education system."