"Silence from NBE exacerbates issues": A NEET PG 2024 candidate's ardent appeal for clarity from the board

Since the time the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 results were announced, the candidates have been alleging irregularities and urging the test conducting board, the National Board of Examination (NBE), to be transparent and release the raw scores.

Among the various irregularities, the debate between the toughness of Shift 1 and Shift 2 question papers, rank inflation, and mismatch of ranks between old and new roll numbers are a few. A NEET PG 2024 candidate, Dr Sageer Choudhury from Silchar, Assam, reacts to the matter while pointing out the discrepancies.

Explaining the issue, the candidate said, "About the confusion between the application ID and roll number: Every applicant has a unique roll number and application ID. Usually, searching results using either the application ID or roll number yields the same information: application ID, roll number, percentile, and rank. However, a few candidates have discovered a discrepancy, which is a mismatch of rank between application ID and roll number."



Furthermore, due to the exam's initial cancellation and subsequent re-scheduling, candidates received two separate admit cards with the same application ID but different roll numbers. Alarmingly, many candidates are finding that their original roll number from the cancelled exam is still linked to their expected rank in the results, raising concerns about potential errors in the ranking process.

"Looking up percentiles using application ID yielded one rank while looking up percentiles using roll number yielded a different result. Furthermore, candidates received two unique admit cards with the same application ID but different roll numbers because of the initial cancellation of the exam and the subsequent rescheduling of it," he alleged.

Alarmingly, many candidates are finding that their original roll number from the cancelled exam is still active, raising concerns about potential errors in the ranking process, he added. What's more? A search using their original roll numbers reveals percentiles that they actually expected versus what they have received now.

What went wrong?

Suspecting what must have gone wrong with the results and the persisting confusion, the candidate said, "The use of previously cancelled exam roll numbers in the current exam results has added to the confusion, especially for candidates whose expected ranks didn't match the allotted ranks. This has led to concerns about potential rank swapping."

"Further, the lack of transparency from NBE, along with the withholding of the answer key and the entire list of right and wrong answers, exacerbates the issue. This lack of transparency fuels doubts and uncertainty among candidates," he remarked.