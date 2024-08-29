RGUKT Nuzvid IIIT denies reports of illness among students on campus; unhygienic kitchen in spotlight

Dismissing reports of a significant increase in illness among students at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Nuzvid Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), health officials who visited the campus stated that the situation is not alarming.

However, they did acknowledge poor kitchen maintenance, which was found to be unhygienic.

Eluru District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Dr S Sermista, who visited the campus on the instructions of Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi, reported that out of the 58 students who sought medical attention, eight were admitted, and one student was diagnosed with diarrhoea, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

During her inspection of the college kitchen, Dr Sermista found significant lapses in cleanliness. She expressed dissatisfaction with the hygiene standards and issued strict instructions for immediate improvement. The DM&HO emphasised the need to maintain cleanliness to prevent the spread of illness and served a notice to the college management, demanding an explanation for the poor conditions.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Sermista clarified that reports of a mass fever and diarrhoea outbreak were exaggerated. She reassured parents that the campus hospital is well-equipped with 30 beds, a medical officer, a lab technician, a pharmacist, and sufficient medical supplies. She noted that approximately 25 students were regularly affected by various ailments, including diarrhoea and viral fevers, but attributed these to the poor sanitary conditions of the eight kitchens, which are under third-party maintenance.

Water samples from the campus RO plant were collected for testing to ensure safety, though maintenance appeared to be adequate.

Director of RGUKT IIIT Nuzvid, M Chandrasekhar Reddy, addressed the media, stating that reports of a widespread diarrhoea outbreak were inaccurate. He explained that the college hospital typically handles 150 to 250 outpatient cases daily, mostly general complaints, stated the report in The New Indian Express.

The director assured that only four students are currently being treated as inpatients for seasonal illnesses, including one with diarrhoea, and that all necessary precautions are being taken. He also assured that action will be taken to address the unhygienic conditions in the kitchens.