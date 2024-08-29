NEET UG 2024 paper leak: Dr Vivek Pandey files RTI to seek latest status report from CBI

Today, Thursday, August 29, Dr Vivek Pandey, a medical activist, filed an RTI seeking information from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters, as per his post on social media platform X.
The RTI sought the latest status report on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 paper leak investigation. The X post of Dr Pandey read, "Transparency and accountability are crucial in ensuring justice for millions of students affected. #NEET_SCAM #NEETUG #NEETUG2024 #NEET"
The X post, which included the screenshot of the RTI application, was made in the early hours of August 29 and received about 5,000 views at the time of filing of this report.
In addition to this, in recent developments concerning the NEET paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) revealed crucial details about the crime.
As per the CBI, the NEET UG 2024 question paper was illicitly accessed on May 5, 2024, from the Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.
Following this, as per reports, Pankaj Kumar, also known as Aditya or Sahil, identified as one of the masterminds behind the leak, along with the school's principal, vice-principal, and an associate, were involved in the unauthorised access to the exam papers, said CBI.
“The recovered pieces of half-burnt question papers enabled CBI to reach the designated NEET examination centre from where it leaked,” the probe agency said.