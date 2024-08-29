NEET UG 2024 paper leak: Dr Vivek Pandey files RTI to seek latest status report from CBI

Today, Thursday, August 29, Dr Vivek Pandey, a medical activist, filed an RTI seeking information from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters, as per his post on social media platform X.

The RTI sought the latest status report on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 paper leak investigation. The X post of Dr Pandey read, "Transparency and accountability are crucial in ensuring justice for millions of students affected. #NEET_SCAM #NEETUG #NEETUG2024 #NEET"

The X post, which included the screenshot of the RTI application, was made in the early hours of August 29 and received about 5,000 views at the time of filing of this report.