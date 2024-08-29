Mangaluru: 4 students hurt as roof, wall of school building collapses; headmaster, engineer suspended

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP placed headmaster of a government school and a junior engineer under suspension after four students were hurt when a 74-year-old government school building partially collapsed at Kunturu in Perabe village of Kadaba taluk on Tuesday, August 27.

The injured students were treated in a Puttur hospital and are now out of danger, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The works on strengthening the foundation of the school building was ongoing using a earth mover when the roof and a wall of the building collapsed suddenly.

The school has a total of 177 students in Classes I to VIII and the damaged building housed Class V and VII classrooms.

All the students were in the playground when the repair work was on but the four students had entered a classroom in the building to drink water just before the incident occurred, stated The New Indian Express report.

The parents who rushed to the school after hearing the incident took Kadaba tahsildar Prabhakar Kajure and Puttur Block Education Officer (BEO) Lokesh and Zilla Parishad Engineer Sangappa Hukkeri to task. The DC ordered for the suspension of school Headmaster Ramesh and ZP Engineer Sangappa Hukkeri.