Mamata Banerjee denies threatening medical students, calls their movement "genuine"

On August 28, the 27th Foundation Day of West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the student wing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee addressed the gathering and made a few statements.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) State President of West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the same and called for his attention to certain statements made in the speech regarding "revenge" politics and more.

Today, August 29, Mamata Banerjee took to social media platform X to clarify on the matter. She termed this a "malicious disinformation campaign".

She clarified that she did not say anything against medical students or their movements and that she supports their "genuine" movement, not did she threaten them.

"I have spoken against BJP. I have spoken against them because, with the support of the Government of India, they are threatening the democracy in our State and trying to create anarchy. With support from Centre, they are trying to create lawlessness and I have raised my voice against them," she went on to say.

She also gave a clarification on the Bengali phrase "phonsh kara", which she attributed to a quote by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa Deva.

"The legendary saint had said that occasionally there is need to raise one's voice. When there are crimes and criminal offences, voice of protest has to be raised. My speech on that point was a direct allusion to the great Ramakrishnite saying," she said.