IMA, IMA - JDN, FAIMA call for demonstration on August 31 to demand Central Healthcare Protection Act (CHPA)

Indian Medical Association (IMA), IMA - Junior Doctors’ Network (IMA-JDN) and Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) have called for a peaceful demonstration on August 31, Saturday, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to demand the Central Healthcare Protection Act (CHPA) in light of the rape and murder of the female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The whole nation, including the medical fraternity, has been rallying behind this cause.

What is the Central Healthcare Protection Act (CHPA)?

There have been various instances of violence against on-duty healthcare workers. Hence, this act calls for their protection.

What is scheduled for today?

Even in Kolkata, after Nabanna Abhijan called for by the student group Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj on August 27 and the 12-hour Bengal Bandh called for by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the capital city of West Bengal is all set to see a fresh series of rallies and demonstrations by political parties and several civil society organisations.

Actively, hospitals and medical colleges across India were protesting against the murder-rape incident, asking for justice for the deceased doctor until on August 22, the second day of the case hearing, the Supreme Court asked doctors to get back to work saying, "Justice and medicine cannot go on strike".