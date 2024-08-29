BJP member allegedly bytes police officer during 12-hour Bengal Bandh

A viral picture that is doing the rounds of social media is that of an alleged member from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) biting a policewoman during the 12-hour Bengal Bandh that was called for yesterday, August 29.
This picture, in the form of a newspaper clipping, was shared by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose via social media platform X today, August 29.
"A @BJP4India woman leader bites ( yes BITES) an on duty policewoman during the @BJP4India’s mob violence in Kolkata. Are these the defenders of “naari shakti?” Utmost restraint shown by @WBPolice," she tweeted.
As per the newspaper clipping, this incident happened at Uttar Dinajpur's Raiganj and the alleged BJP member in question is Falguni Chakraborty.
A channel, Bengal Live, posted a video of the same. One can see that while two women police officers are trying to handle the protestor, who has a BJP flag in her hand, the latter proceeds to bite one of the women police officers who then retreats.
It may be recalled that the BJP had called for a 12-hour Bengal Bandh yesterday, August 28, against the police action taken during the Nabbana Abhijan protest held on August 27.
The Nabbana Abhijan was called for to demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection to the rape-murder of a 31-year-old female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.