BJP member allegedly bytes police officer during 12-hour Bengal Bandh

A viral picture that is doing the rounds of social media is that of an alleged member from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) biting a policewoman during the 12-hour Bengal Bandh that was called for yesterday, August 29.

This picture, in the form of a newspaper clipping, was shared by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose via social media platform X today, August 29.

"A @BJP4India woman leader bites ( yes BITES) an on duty policewoman during the @BJP4India’s mob violence in Kolkata. Are these the defenders of “naari shakti?” Utmost restraint shown by @WBPolice," she tweeted.