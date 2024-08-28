"Will pass Bill within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists": CM Mamata Banerjee

Today, August 28, is the 27th Foundation Day of West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the student wing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the gathering, said that an Assembly session will be called next week.

"Next week, we will call an Assembly session and pass a Bill within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists," stated a tweet by ANI. Further, this bill will be passed on to Governor CV Ananda Bose. The CM said that if the Governor doesn't pass the bill, they will sit outside the Raj Bhavan.

"This Bill must be passed and he cannot evade accountability this time," stressed the chief minister.

This comes after the murder and rape of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 which sparked protests across the country by the medical community. Even citizens showed solidarity by participating in the protests.

Yesterday, August 27, Nabanna Abhijaan was organised in Kolkata, where several protestors clashed with the police. The march was intended to demand the resignation of the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Today, August 28, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a Bengal Bandh against the police action on protestors.