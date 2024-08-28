St Stephen’s College cancels orientation for new students; admissions officer refuses to reveal reason

In an official statement, Delhi University's St Stephen's College announced that it has cancelled its orientation programme for new students whose session starts tomorrow, Thursday, August 29.

The college cancelled its orientation session, slated for 10 am today, August 28, without providing any explanation, reports PTI.



"Please be informed that the orientation programme scheduled for 10 am on August 28 now stands cancelled. Regular classes will begin from August 29. Please be seated in the college hall at 9 am for the morning assembly," said a note from the college Principal John Varghese.



The circular did not indicate the reason behind this decision. Further, admissions officer Sanjay Kumar declined to respond when asked for comments, stated the PTI report.



The classes for the new batch of students for the academic year 2024-25 are scheduled to begin on August 29.



Induction or orientation programmes are common activities that introduce newly accepted students to college policies, administrators, and the surrounding environment.