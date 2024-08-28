Nabanna Abhijan: BJP, TMC leaders react to viral video of saffron-clad old man braving water cannons at rally

A video of a saffron-clad old man from Nabanna Abhijan rally organised in Kolkata yesterday, August 27, is going viral. The man can be seen braving water canons undeterred, all the while holding the National Flag. The water cannons were being used by Kolkata Police to disperse the protestors.

Nabanna Abhijan was organised by the student body Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj to demand the resignation of Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in connection with the August 9 rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The video was shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who lauded the man.

State General Secretary, BJP West Bengal, Locket Chatterjee, posted, "Saffron has always stood tall against injustice, and this marks the beginning of the TMC government's downfall. Arrogance, lawlessness, and unchecked egos will soon face their consequences. This video captures the spirit of defiance and the demand for accountability."