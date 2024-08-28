Mizoram: Heavy rains lead to school holiday today in these four districts

Owing to heavy rains, in four districts of Mizoram, the government has declared a holiday for schools today, Wednesday, August 28, stated a report by PTI.

Which districts are these?

These are: Aizawl, Lunglei, Hnahthial and Mamit.

All four districts have issued separate public notices stating that as a precautionary measure due to inclement weather conditions and torrential rain in the districts, all schools will remain closed.

The notice from Aizwal stated that there have also been incidents of landslides, mudslides and rock falls in several areas of the town and the villages surrounding it. Chances are that they might occur again.

Last week, schools were closed for five consecutive days in Aizawl and Kolasib districts and for a few days in south Mizoram's Siaha district due to heavy rain.

Officials said that landslides have occurred on certain crucial roads in Aizawl and other parts of the state due to heavy rain on Wednesday, August 28, stated a report by PTI.

Since August 20, the northeastern state has been experiencing torrential rainfall. At least 42 people have been killed in landslides and other natural calamities across the state since March this year, according to the state disaster management and rehabilitation department, stated a report by PTI.