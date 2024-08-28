"Don't ban #Telegram!" urge Indian students over rumours of app ban. Here's why

"Don't ban #Telegram," students in India urged on social media.

Following the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov on August 24 in Paris over his app's moderation policies which reportedly include failure to prevent criminal activities on the platform, rumours prevailed that the messenger application could be banned in India.

With the rumours spreading fast, many students tweeted that the app is their primary source for study materials, coaching classes and students even called the app a “library”.

Meanwhile, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is investigating the matter. And it was reported by Hindustan Times that the final decision would be based on the investigation's outcomes.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a MBBS student (@epicnephrin_e) called the app her library.