Badlapur sexual assault case: "insensitivity of school contributed to this problem," says Chairperson of Maharashtra child rights commission

In the recent incident from Badlapur, two kindergarten girls were sexually abused by a school janitor in the girls' washroom. This has sparked outrage across Maharashtra, particularly in Thane district. The incident occurred between August 13 and the accused was arrested on August 17.

Following this, the Bombay High Court (HC) identified loopholes in the execution of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act during the Badlapur case hearing.

“We speak about victims. Why don't we tell the boys what's right and what's wrong? You need to tell the boys what they shouldn't do,” the HC observed, according to reports.

EdexLive then turned to Susieben Shah, Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) and Spokesperson of Shiv Sena, to gain further insights into the issue and the actions being taken by authorities.



“If the school had reported the incident, Badlapur could have been spared from the vandalism it is going through,” said Shah, who visited the victim’s school the day after the incident took place.



After visiting the school, what were your observations and understanding with regard to the incident?

One major concern is that there was a significant distance between the bathroom and the classroom. If a child screamed for help, nobody would hear them.

I believe the school didn't report the incident to protect its reputation. The management also failed to act appropriately. Ideally, a female janitor should be present, but the male janitor had access to the entire school, including the girls’ washroom. There needs to be clear communication about school policies, and parents should be informed about them.



What are your views and opinions regarding the security measures at the school?

The CCTV cameras were non-functional for about a month or so, and no background checks were done on the janitor before hiring him under a contract.

The school did not file the First Information Report (FIR) after learning about the incident, though they were required to under the POCSO Act.

The security was lacking in terms of child protection, and there was no female security guard at the school. The absence of the female janitor on that day might have contributed to the incident.

We need to rethink our approach to women’s and children’s safety.



What measures have been taken by the authorities after the sexual assault incident and are they adequate?

Suspending the headmistress and the teacher is not enough; the management's mindset needs to change. We have appointed an administrator to the school, and the management is no longer involved. We are implementing all child protection policies, including the Sakhi Savitri (a plan that ensures the safety of students) plan.

Furthermore, I have written to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, mentioning that 70% of women and children face sexual assault. There needs to be a structural change in government policies.

I have requested that a mini crime branch be dedicated solely to women’s safety and I'm hopeful for a positive response.



What preventive measures should be taken to avoid such incidents in schools?

The insensitivity of the school contributed to this problem. The proximity of bathrooms to classrooms should be closer to ensure that children can get help, if needed. Officials tasked with overseeing school activities need to do their jobs better.

Creating a child-friendly environment and ensuring protection is a collective responsibility of society, parents, and schools. Schools should ensure that washrooms are not too far from classrooms. Parents should be proactive in questioning school staff and being vigilant. Implementing existing child-friendly initiatives effectively is crucial for making a real difference.