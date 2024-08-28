About 49 Ambedkar Residential School of Yeleswaram students fall ill after breakfast

About 50 students of Ambedkar Residential School of Yeleswaram fell ill after having breakfast and were hospitalised on Tuesday, August 27, following complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea.

The ailing students were shifted to nearby government and private hospitals as the number of students falling sick was increasing in residential school cum college, which has 605 girl students studying from Class V to Intermediate.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu; Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan; Information Technology (IT) Minister Nara Lokesh; Social Welfare Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy contacted the district Collector Shan Mohan Sagili and enquired about the incident. They directed the health officials to take care of the students' health and provide necessary medicare, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

How did it begin?

The students had idly as breakfast as per the menu and some of them started vomiting later. The matter was reported to Principal KCH Sarada who informed the Yeleswaram community health centre (CHC). When the number of students falling ill was going up, they were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Prathipadu MLA Varupula Satya Prabha, District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Narasimha Naik visited the residential school and enquired about the students' health conditions.

Parents suspect that the bore water used for cooking must be contaminated or outside food must have been served the previous night, stated The New Indian Express report.

However, students said that they are drinking RO water.

The district collector instructed Health Department, Revenue and Rural Water Supply (RWS) officials to collect samples from the school and send them to virology laboratories. He inspected the hostel and school classrooms, hostel mess, and dining hall along with the health officials. He talked with hospitalised students about their health conditions in Yeleswaram CHC.