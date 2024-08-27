“Unfortunate that rowdy behaviour encouraged nowadays”: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court (HC), while upholding the dismissal of a library attendant of a Mumbai college, said that while it is unfortunate that disorderly and rowdy behaviour is encouraged nowadays, it is high time to send a message that such behaviour is not acceptable.



A single bench of Justice RM Joshi dismissed Mallinath Vithal Vathakar's appeal challenging his removal from the Narayan Guru College of Commerce in suburban Chembur in response to a complaint regarding his disruptive and rebellious attitude, reports PTI.



The petition was dismissed on August 13.



Vathakar had appealed an order issued by the Mumbai University and College Tribunal in September 2008, which dismissed his appeal against the college's decision to dismiss him.



The petitioner began working at the institution in 1996, initially as a watchman and then as a library attendant.



He was fired in 2008 for allegedly misbehaving with his coworkers, abusing lecturers, and stopping a professor from giving lessons.



The high court stated that the inquiry processes against Vathakar were conducted fairly and properly, and he was given an equal opportunity.

"An educational institution is a place which would expect a high standard of discipline to set an example for students. Similarly, such discipline is absolutely necessary to build and maintain the reputation of any educational institution," the court said.



In its order, the high court stated that no unruly behaviour from any employee at any place, particularly an educational institution, would be condoned.



"Unfortunately, nowadays, disorderly, rowdy behaviour seems to get encouragement. It is high time to send a clear message to society that such rude, unruly and violent behaviour cannot be allowed to become an accepted norm," it observed.



It went on to say that if such behaviour is tolerated, it will permit staff to act similarly in the future, tarnishing the reputation of educational institutions.



The court dismissed the petition, stating that no interference was required with the tribunal's order.