Two female junior doctors stalked, subjected to lewd comments after their shifts in Hisar

Stalking and making lewd remarks at two female junior doctors — for these two allegations, three unidentified men were booked by the police.

The incident happened when the two female doctors of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Hisar, Haryana, were going back to their hostel by walk after they had concluded their shifts. This was informed by a police official today, August 27.

This happened in the Agroha area of Hisar on August 23.

One of the resident doctors filed the complaint and as per the complaint, the two female doctors were walking back to their hostel when the men passed comments near the emergency department. Upon being ignored by the doctors, the accused started stalking them.

This is when the students raised an alarm.The hospital's security guards rushed to the spot and the accused ran away. The college authorities were informed and so were the police. CCTV footage is being collected to nab the culprits.

"We have also questioned a few people in the area for clues," the official said, adding that the accused would be nabbed soon.

This untoward incident comes in the light of the murder and rape of a medico at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.