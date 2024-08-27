Tamil Nadu students' ardent request to CM Stalin: "Extend midday meals to Class XI, XII students too"

R Janarthanan, a student from Gandarvakottai government higher secondary school, who recently secured admission to the Pudukkottai medical college under 7.5% reservation, has appealed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to extend the midday meal scheme to higher secondary class students in government schools.

The student said that he, along with his classmates, had to face hunger during his school days, highlighted the struggles of underprivileged students who starve most of the time as they come early to school for studies from faraway places and urged the government to consider his request.

The soon to be a medical student, Janarthanan, during his school days, and while he was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam, worked and walked extra miles to deliver cow milk to shops and homes for survival. Llike him, many of his friends at school worked along with their schooling to meet their ends, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"I have seen hundreds of students like me starve during day time as they don't carry lunch bags and at the grace of our noon meal organiser, sometimes we get leftover food or else we eat unhealthy cheap food outside to temporarily calm our stomach," said Janarthanan.

Another student who is currently studying Class XII in the same school from Muthukulam, said, "I start as early as 7 am and take the bus to reach the school, which is 15 kilometres away. As I had to attend the special class daily at 8 am, I wasn't able to carry food as my parents would not be able to prepare. With the little money I have, I eat variety rice outside my school, if not, I would starve and wait till I reach home."

Educationists and social activists argue that providing mid-day meals to Class XI and XII students would not only improve their health and well-being but also enhance their academic performance.

A Manikandan, a teacher from the school, said, they had appealed to the social welfare department at the secretariat in Chennai to extend the noon meal scheme to the Class XI and XII students as it is essential for them to carry on with energy and strength throughout the day amidst morning and evening special classes.

He also added, "Almost from 8 am in the morning till 6 pm in the evening, students stay in the school to attend special classes including the regular school. We sometimes arrange food, but there needs to be permanent solution to address the issue. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister should consider this demand as it requires a minimum amount of money to allocate for this scheme."