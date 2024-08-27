Nabanna Abhijaan: At Howrah Maidan, protestors topple barricades, police initiate lathi charge

On GT Road in the Howrah Maidan area, fresh clashes have broken out between the Kolkata Police and protestors during the ongoing Nabanna Abhijaan.

Water canons, tear gas, lathi charge were being used by the police to disperse the protestors, who threw back bricks and stones at the forces. The protestors even attempted to topple the barricades which were blocking their way to Nabanna, stated a report by PTI.

A policeman, in-charge of Chanditala police station in Howrah Police Commissionerate, was injured.

A similar situation unfolded in the Hastings and MG Road area, where protestors threw stones at the police, who were seen chasing them away.

"Why were we beaten by police? We did not break any laws. We are holding a peaceful rally to demand justice for the deceased doctor. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take responsibility and resign," said a woman protester.

Nabanna Abhijaan is a march to the state secretariat organised by the student group Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj which is happening today, August 27, from College Square in north Kolkata and Santragachi in Howrah. The rally has been called for in protest against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.