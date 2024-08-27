Maharashtra: Nursing student raped by auto driver who offered her water laced with sedatives

A 20-year-old nursing student in Ratnagiri district in the state of Maharashtra was allegedly raped.

As per a report by News18, the student was returning from college via an auto-rickshaw, which she had booked. The driver of the auto offered her water which was laced with sedatives. After she consumed the water, she lost consciousness.

The driver of the auto took her to a secluded spot, allegedly raped her and fled the scene.

As soon as the student gained consciousness, she called her family.

The survivor has been admitted to a local hospital. The family of the nursing student lodged a complaint on Monday, August 26, and the police is looking for the driver of the vehicle. The police is looking for the driver with the help of CCTV videos.

This incident had sparked protests with citizens demanding justice for the survivor.

It may be recalled that on August 9, a gruesome rape and murder happened at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, which united the nation and medical fraternity as they rallied to demand justice for the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor.

The incident of assault, harassment and rape against women is ever increasing in India.