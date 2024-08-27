Female intern doctor attacked at SVIMS Tirupati: This is what happened, as per the doctor's statement

In the casualty ward of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, a patient attacked a female intern in the evening of Saturday, August 24, and the NDTV video is going viral on social media.

Who was the attacker?

Bangarraju from Bobbili in Vizianagaram district was at Tirumala for a family pilgrimage. Being an epilepsy patient, he suffered a seizure and was admitted to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's (TTD) Ashwini Hospital. Post this, he was transferred to SVIMS. After he was administered intravenous fluids, he attacked the intern, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In the video, one can see the patient punching the intern while she is walking away. He pulled her hair and banged her head against the steel rod of a cot. No security personnel was present on the spot.

Addressing a letter to the director and the vice-chancellor of SVIMS the female intern said that there could have been "serious consequences" for her if the patient was armed.

She requested appropriate safety measures and was assured of the same by SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar.

This incident comes to light when the safety of healthcare professionals is in question post the murder and rape of a 31-year-old female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, on August 9.