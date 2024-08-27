"Dogs are allowed, Sandip Ghosh isn't" reads plaque outside CNMC, Kolkata

"Dogs are allowed, Sandip Ghosh isn't"

This is what is spray painted over a plaque displayed outside the renovated General Emergency Department at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMC & H) in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The plaque states that the department inauguration was done by Dr Santanu Sen MP (Rajya Sabha) back in 2018. The students have cut out Dr Sandip Ghosh's name, who was the then Medical Superintendent cum Vice-Principal (MSVP) at CNMC & H.

This is the same Dr Sandip Ghosh who is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. He was the principal of the college and resigned after the incident. He is also being looked into by the CBI regarding the financial irregularities at RG Kar during his term.

Soon after his resignation at RG Kar, he was reassigned to the post of principal at CNMC & H, which the students had opposed vehemently. Hence, the plaque.

"This image is strong. I think all the medical colleges, teaching hospitals and private nursing homes can put this image outside their building," says Gopambuj Singh Rathod who tweeted the picture on social media platform X today August 27.