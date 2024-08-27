Coimbatore: Inquiry to look into private CBSE schools which held classes on holiday?

A few Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools that operated during the holiday for Krishna Jayanthi on Monday, August 26, announced a holiday for students in the afternoon following a warning from the district school education department.

Sources said a few CBSE schools located at Ramanathapuram, Vadavalli, and so on forced students to come yesterday, August 26 without declaring a holiday as per a government order, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Most students came to the school on Monday. Meanwhile, a few parents complained to educational officers verbally that some schools were conducting classes without obeying the government’s order.

"Following this, educational officers contacted school management by phone and warned if they did not declare a holiday for the school, stringent action would be taken by the district administration. After that, school managements declared a holiday to schools and students were send-off to their homes in the afternoon,” sources added.

A parent, K Bala (name changed), a the city resident, told The New Indian Express, “When we asked about the holiday on Monday, school authorities said that students must come on Monday. Following the warning, the school declared a holiday in the afternoon.”

When asked about it, the District Educational Officer for private schools, Punitha Anthonyammal, told The New Indian Express that they would hold an inquiry about the schools that functioned on Monday.