Young India Sports University to be initiated from next academic year: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Aiming to help sportsmen from Telangana win maximum number of medals in the next Olympic games, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that the government will initiate Young India Sports University in the next academic year.

Telangana will hire famous international coaches and provide training to the budding sports persons, he added, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Assuring all that the government will bring past glory to the sports, he said that Gachibowli will also be developed as a sports village.

On Sunday, August 25, the CM distributed the prizes to the winners of NDMC Hyderabad Marathon.

Addressing the gathering, he said that recently he had briefed the Union Sports Minister that government will establish sports stadiums as per international standards so that the Olympics can be held in Hyderabad.

We will promote Telangana as a destination for sports in the country, he said. He said that Hyderabad is supposed to emerge as a big Sports Hub.

He reassured that the state government is committed to promote the sports and that necessary steps are being taken. He recalled that Hyderabad has a history of organizing Afro-Asian Games, military games and other important games, stated The New Indian Express report.

He also recalled that recently, the government has decided to give Group - 1 level government jobs to sportspersons Nikath Zareen and Mohammad Zareen.