"When will you marry": Read on to find out Rahul Gandhi's witty reply to the question

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, was forced to answer the same question again: "When will he get married?"



This time, he was asked this question by a group of eager Kashmiri women students in Srinagar.



Gandhi is seen asking them about the pressure to marry that they face in an exchange uploaded on his YouTube channel today August 26, and they respond by questioning him back, reports PTI.



The 54-year-old leader was seen responding smilingly, "I have outlasted that pressure for 20-30 years!”



Since his political debut in 2004, Gandhi’s plans for marriage – or lack thereof – have been the subject of endless speculation and gossip. As a result, his conversation with students during his visit to Kashmir last week invariably freewheeled to the topic of his marriage.



When asked if marriage was on the charts for him, Gandhi said, "I don't plan it but if it happens –” and then got interrupted by the students, who said “Please do invite us”, almost in a chorus.



"I will," he replied, inviting responses of laughter from the students around him.



In recent times, this has not been the first time that Gandhi was asked this question in the public sphere. The topic arose during a rally in Rae Bareli's Parliamentary Constituency for the first time since he contested for the Lok Sabha elections in May of this year.



Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandi’s elder sister who was present at the event, then said that a member of the audience had a question for him, and directed him to respond.



Upon inquiring what the question was, he was asked, “Shaadi kab karoge? (When will you marry?).”



Responding in Hindi, Gandhi said “Ab jaldi karni padegi (I have to do it soon now).”