Telangana HC directs authorities to follow due process in property dispute involving Anurag University

In a significant legal development, Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court has directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDRAA) and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to adhere strictly to due process of law in a house motion writ petition filed by Gayatri Educational and Cultural Trust, reportedly associated with MLA Palla Rajeswara Rao, and Anurag University, along with its administrative officers and two others.

The petitioners approached the court, aggrieved by what they termed as the illegal and high-handed actions of the State of Telangana's Department of Irrigation & CAD, HYDRAA, and other coordinating authorities.

According to the petitioners, these authorities have been interfering with their rights over a property located in Korramula Village, Ghatkesar Mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri District, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The petition alleged that the respondent authorities had trespassed onto the property, conducted unauthorised inquiries, and even demolished structures on the premises, actions described as unconstitutional, arbitrary, and contrary to statutory regulations.

The property in question has been associated with the petitioners since 2002 when they established the Anurag Group of Institutions, one of the first integrated campuses in South India.

The campus later evolved into Anurag University, a private state university established under the Telangana State Universities Act.

The petitioners argued that the actions of the respondent authorities were in violation of their constitutional rights under Articles 14 and 300A of the Indian Constitution, which guarantee equality before the law and protection against deprivation of property without due process. They also contended that the actions violated principles of natural justice, stated The New Indian Express report.

After considering the arguments presented, Justice Vinod Kumar directed the respondent authorities to ensure that any further actions concerning the disputed property are conducted in compliance with the law.

The court has, thus, disposed of the writ petition with a directive for the respondents to follow due process.