"Scammed in name of competitive exam": NEET PG Shift 2 candidates who were allegedly given tougher question paper

As it is said, all which seems well may not end well!

This might as well be the description of the current situation of many National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET - PG) 2024 candidates who gave their exam in the second shift. A candidate from Coimbatore said, "I felt like we were scammed in the name of a competitive exam."

Notably, NEET PG was held in two shifts this year on August 11, 2024. The exam was marred by various altercations such as preponement, postponement, far away exam centres and other issues. Now, with the results announced on August 24, the candidates who attempted the paper in the second shift are extremely disappointed.

Explaining further why the exam felt like a scam, the candidate pointed out, "When the Shift 1 vs Shift 2 highest and lowest marks, and mean scores were not released, how can we believe that normalisation was calculated accurately? The board scammed us in the name of normalisation."

It is alleged that thousands of candidates are victims of the same story and they are afraid that the board must have assigned ranks randomly which ultimately affects candidates who have been waiting for a good result. Candidates allege that the exam conducted in Shift 2 was tougher compared to the previous shift. Additionally, they allege that the process of calculating scores is debatable.

"Instead of disclosing the actual scores, they disclosed the percentile. I'm not sure what went wrong, but Shift 2 candidates were ranked lower than Shift 1 candidates. Many candidates, including myself, who had been working hard for the past eight months, feel stranded after seeing the results," said the candidate who attempted the Shift 2 question paper, which was alleged to be tougher than the Shift 1 question paper.

Another candidate from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh said, "I was expecting a score of above 400. As I was assigned to appear in Shift 2, I revised my expectations to a rank below 50,000. However, to my disappointment, I received a rank of around 1.5 lakh."



"I didn't even qualify for the exam. There are several doctors dealing with this problem. The outcomes are completely inaccurate," the candidate added.