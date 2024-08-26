RG Kar rape-murder protests: BJP plans series of protests from August 28 and September 4

Between August 28 and September 4, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a series of protests planned against the rape and murder of a medico at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

This was announced by BJP State President of West Bengal, Sukanta Majumdar.

Let's take a look at what is being planned:

August 28: The party will begin a sit-in in Esplanade area of Kolkata; the party's women's wing will lock the gates of the state women's commission office

August 29: Party activists will gherao the district magistrate's office in every district at noon

Protests will be held outside the administrative offices in every block on September 2.

September 4: A 'chakka jam' will be observed everywhere in the state stalling the movement of traffic for one hour

"While the entire West Bengal is asking the CBI to ensure justice is done to the victim doctor, the BJP's only demand is resignation of the CM who has expressed solidarity with the victim's family and stood by them,"

"TMC shares the concern of the women of the state and demands justice for the victim. The CBI should speed up the probe on this," shared TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.