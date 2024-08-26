RG Kar rape-murder case: Did CBI wait for 75 to 90 minutes at former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh's doorstep?

Between 75 and 90 minutes — that's how long the team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) members were made to wait at the doorstep of former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, before he opened the door and let them in on Sunday, August 25.

The CBI team was looking into the financial irregularities allegations that have been levied on Dr Sandip Ghosh while he was the principal of the medical college.

The seven-member CBI team had arrived at the residence of Dr Ghosh at around 6.50 am and the gate appeared to be locked, as per a report by Anand Bazar Patrika online.

The official proceeded to knock the door and ring the bell but they did not receive any response. Nor did Dr Ghosh receive calls.

One of the CBI officials then approached the Beleghata Police Station to see what could be done next. But it was only at around 8.05 am that Dr Sandip Ghosh opened the doors and let the CBI team in. For about 12 hours 40 minutes, the search went on.

As per a report by the Economic Times, the former principal's office at the hospital and the canteen in the academic building were also searched.