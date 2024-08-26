RG Kar Nabanna Abhijan protests: TMC leaders call rally "illegal" | Chhatra Samaj has no police permission?

Student group Chhatra Samaj has proposed a rally called Nabanna Abhijan, to demand the resignation of Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal in connection with the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge), Health and Family Welfare, Land and Land Reforms, Refugee and Rehabilitation, Government of West Bengal, called the rally "illegal" and an "attempt to incite widespread unrest in Kolkata", stated a report by PTI.

The minister said this during a press conference organised in Kolkata today, August 26. She said that the rally has been organised without the permission of the police.

"The call for this rally has been given on social media by Chhatra Samaj, which has not intimated police about their plans. We all want justice for the victim and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators. The case has been handed over to the CBI and the demand for the resignation of the CM is politically motivated," she said.

"We have also learnt some people in the rally will be wearing police uniforms and fire on people to shift the blame on the police," said TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, who was also present at the press conference along with TMC Leader Joyprakash Majumdar.