RG Kar Nabanna Abhijan protest: 5 tiers of command, 4,500 cops, riot control vehicles | How is Kolkata police preparing for it?

Nabanna Abhijan has been declared by Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj or West Bengal Students Society, and will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, August 27. How is the Kolkata police preparing for it? Here's how, as per a report by Times of India

1) Over 4,500 cops, both from Kolkata police and West Bengal police, have been looped in. They will be equipped with drones, water cannons, guard rails, aluminium alloy walls, as per the Times of India report

2) Esplanade crossing, Hastings crossing, second Hooghly bridge, Santragachhi crossing, Howrah Bridge, Howrah Shibpur and Mandirtala crossing — at these seven locations, guard rails and cross-scissor bamboo barricades will be set up

3) At multiple points in Kolkata, riot-control vehicles ahve been deployed

4) Around Nabanna, 2,100 cops, who will be supervised by 97 senior officers, will be deployed

5) Five tiers of command have been established

- First tier: 21 officers of inspector general and deputy inspector general ranks

- Second tier: 13 superintendent, or deputy commissioner-level officers

Third tier: 15 additional superintendents of police-level officers

Fourth tier: 22 assistant commissioner, or deputy superintendent-level officers

Fifth tier: 26 inspector-level officers

Why this step up in security? As per the Times of India report, it is to ensure that certain political groups don't infiltrate and compromise the safety of Nabanna, informed an official