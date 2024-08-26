Paralympics 2024: Meet the 14 LPU students who are determined to make India proud

Did you know that for the upcoming Paralympics 2024 from August 28, Lovely Professional University (LPU) will be sending 14 students which accounts for 16% of the contingent?
Paralympics 2024 will have 549 events spanning 22 sports and around 4,400 athletes from across the globe and will conclude on September 8.
Let's meet the students from LPU who will be participating:
- Sumit Antil (MBA), a two-time world champion and Tokyo 2020 gold medalist in javelin throw
- Sandeep (MBA) in javelin throw
- Rinku (MA) in javelin throw
- Sunder Singh (BA) in javelin throw
- Sandip Sanjay (MCA) in javelin throw
- Rohit (MBA) in shot put
- Arvind (MA) in shot put
- Ram Pal (MBA) in high jump
- Shailesh Kumar in high jump
- Nishad Kumar (MA) in high jump
- Yogesh Kathuniya (MA) in discus throw
- Prachi Yadav in canoeing and kayaking
- Yash (BA) in canoeing and kayaking
- Pooja Ojha (MA) in canoeing and kayaking
LPU has set up several sports facilities and has also been offering 100% scholarships to disabled athletes. Specialised rehabilitation and physiotherapy services are also offered, stated a press release from the institute.
"Para Athletes encounter myriad challenges in their arduous journey, despite facing obstacles; these resilient athletes remain focused on their goals. This inspires and motivates LPU to extend support to disabled players so they can make the country proud," shared Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (MP - Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU.