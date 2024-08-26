"I'm infuriated, ashamed, saddened": Eminent US-based doctor from Kolkata expresses anguish with RG Kar rape-murder

A United States (US)-based doctor, who has contributed immensely to India's polio elimination efforts and measles surveillance initiatives, has criticised the brutal rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and slammed the West Bengal government for failing to ensure safety of frontline health workers.

Speaking to PTI from Seattle, deputy director of the polio team at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr Ananda Sankar Bandyopadhyay, pointed out a significant lack of accountability, expressing deep shame and sadness over the violence inflicted on the woman medic.

Bandyopadhyay, who grew up in Kolkata and studied medical science at one of its premier colleges, said, "I am infuriated, ashamed, and saddened. I have spent sleepless nights in shock and horror over what happened at RG Kar Hospital. My heart and soul are with Kolkata and those rising against this heinous crime against a female frontline health professional."

A gold medalist from Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital (CNMC), Bandyopadhyay recalled his time working there, saying he and his colleagues, including women health professionals, spent countless hours and nights in makeshift rooms without ever feeling unsafe.

"I was born and raised in Kolkata. The city and its inclusive, forward-looking culture shaped me. I never felt unsafe in Kolkata, and I believe this was true for my female classmates and colleagues, at least from my perspective," he said.

"I, along with my batch mates and colleagues — many of whom were women — worked round-the-clock in the hospital. This included spending nights in seminar rooms as we did not always have dedicated places to rest. But we never felt unsafe on the hospital premises," he added.

Reflecting on his days at CNMC, the global health professional criticised the administration for failing to ensure the safety of frontline health workers and pointed out a lack of accountability.

"The inadequacy of safety for frontline health workers has long been an issue, with violent assaults occurring in the past. However, this incident surpasses all forms of barbarity. Equally glaring is the failure of authorities to prevent such a heinous crime within hospital premises. If we cannot protect those who save lives, especially women frontline professionals, we have failed as a society," he said, as per the PTI report.

Regarding the ongoing strike by junior doctors that has paralysed healthcare services across West Bengal for the past 17 days, Bandyopadhyay expressed solidarity with them and hoped for a resolution soon.

"No one understands the suffering of patients more than doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff. I stand in solidarity with those demanding safety and dignity at their workplace. I am saddened by the suffering of people and hope the situation improves soon," he stated.

Asked whether he felt Kolkata was no longer safe for women, Ananda, as he is known among his peers, replied in negative.

"I hope that is not the case. Even though it may feel like we are in desperate times, let us not succumb to despair. The peaceful protests are a mark of courage and hope. We should contribute positively — through our behaviour at home, at work, by raising children with values of empathy, equity, and inclusion, and by speaking out against injustice. I hope this apparent decline is transient, and Kolkata will regain its status as a safe, vibrant, and lively city," he said.

Regarding measures to address the issue, Bandyopadhyay called for accountability and transparency from law enforcement and health authorities to uncover the failures that allowed this crime to occur on hospital grounds.

"There should be an absolute urgency to resolve the case and ensure that both the perpetrators and those who failed to prevent it are held accountable. The focus should be on uncovering the lapses that led to this crime, not on covering them up," he stressed.

Bandyopadhyay also urged the media to play "a constructive role" by avoiding sensationalism and respecting the privacy of the victim and her loved ones.

"I believe there is room to dial down the tone and pitch of reporting to minimise misinformation and avoid provocation," he concluded.