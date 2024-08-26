CBI finds "quite a lot" of evidence during a search at former principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh's house

The residence of Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was searched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 25. After the 11-hour search concluded, on their way out, they said that they had found "quite a lot" when it comes to evidence, as stated in a report by NDTV.

It may be noted that the CBI is not only investigating the murder-rape case of a female medico that happened at RG Kar on August 9, they are also looking into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar since Dr Sandip Ghosh took over as principal.

CBI will also conduct searches at the residence of former medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth and at least 13 others located in and around the capital city of West Bengal, Kolkata.

It was on August 24 that the Calcutta High Court handed over the case regarding alleged corruption charges against the former principal to CBI. Initially, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Government of West Bengal was looking into the case.

Moreover, the CBI started questioning Dr Ghosh again today, August 26, and as per the NDTV report, at least seven officers are involved in questioning.