RG Kar murder-rape protests: Bethuadahari school girls raise slogans amidst heavy rains

Girl students of Bethuadahari JCM High School, in Khidirpur, Bethuadahari, West Bengal were seen vehemently protesting even while heavy rains lashed the city.

They were protesting for justice for the 21-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The incident has caught the attention of the nation.

The Supreme Court is hearing a case regarding the same while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation, questioning several individuals including the former principal of RG Kar, Dr Sandip Ghosh.

Cries of "We want justice" echoed as the girls of Bethuadahari JCM High School, in Khidirpur protested. Though rains lashed the area continuously, they did not seem to be deterred by it.

They were carrying posters in Bengali and sloganeering in English.

The video was shared on social media platform X by @Indian__doctor.