Reduce qualifying marks for NEET MDS 2024 to address vacant seat concerns: UDFA writes to Health Minister

Concerns regarding the number of unfilled seats in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) admissions were raised by the United Doctors Front Association in a letter addressed to JP Nadda, Minister of Health and Famil Welfare, Government of India.

"The current qualifying marks have resulted in a substantial number of seats remaining across various states and in the All India counselling rounds," stated the letter dated today, Saturday, August 24.

"There are 2001 seats still vacant across various states. For instance, Karnataka has 380 seats, Tamil Nadu has 164 seats, and Rajasthan has 175 seats remaining unfilled. All India Counselling: As of 21st August 2024, there are 590 vacant seats, including 174 clear vacancies and 416 virtual vacancies," the letter informs.

These vacancies include the ones for specialisations such as prosthodontics, oral surgery, endodontics and orthodontics. "Given that many aspiring candidates narrowly missed the current qualifying marks, we believe a reduction in these marks is necessary to ensure these seats are filled," insists the letter.

The letter also reminded that last year too, the qualifying percentile was reduced to address similar concerns that had risen.

The letter has been signed by National President Dr Lakshay Mittal and Dr Arun Kumar, National General Secretary.