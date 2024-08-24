Pimpri Chinchwad: PE teacher, who is a repeat offender, 7 others held for sexual harassment of 12-year-old girl

A Physical Education (PE) teacher as well as seven others have been held for sexually harassing a 12-year-old girl student at a private school located in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, as informed by a police official today, Saturday, August 24, reported PTI.

The arrested include the principal of the school, a few trustees and board members as well.

The girl's parents lodged a complaint at Nigdi police station and based on the same, the police arrested the accused on Friday, August 23. As per the complaint, the teacher has been sexually harassing the girl student for the past two years.

It may be noted that the teacher, in a previous instance, has been held on charges of molestation. After his release, the school brought him back on board.

"The accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately during the PE classes and would wait for her outside the women's washroom. He also threatened her on multiple occasions," he said.

Under which sections have the accused been booked?

- Under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

- Under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

- Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty)

- 78 (stalking)

- 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult a woman's modesty)

- 351 (criminal intimidation)

- 115 (voluntarily causing hurt)