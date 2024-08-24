Pachaiyappa's College students detained for creating ruckus at Chennai Central Station

The Chennai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) detained at least 30 Pachaiyappa's College students, who created a ruckus at the Chennai Central station platform by climbing on the name board of the station on Friday, August 23.

They were let go with a warning.

What had happened?

On Friday morning, Chennai Central GRP personnel found students creating ruckus on the platform by climbing on top of the name board of the station.

All students were detained and taken to the station. Inquiries revealed that they were first-year and third-year students of Pachaiyappa's College.

Following an inquiry, the students were let go with a warning, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

