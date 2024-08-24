NHRC issues notices on AP food poisoning death incidents of children; asks for reports in 2 weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report on the recent incidents of food poisoning in Andhra Pradesh, including the one in the Anakapalli district in which three children died.

The commission took suo motu cognizance of the media reports about the two alleged incidents of food poisoning causing serious health problems in Andhra Pradesh.

In Anakapalli, three children lodged at an orphanage died and 37 other fell ill after consuming contaminated food and were admitted to different hospitals in Anakapalli and Vishakhapatnam, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The other related to the alleged food poisoning of 70 students of a private institution in Chittoor.

"It was observed that the contents of the news reports, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victims. Both incidents indicate negligence of the concerned authorities towards ensuring proper food quality and the health of the inmates,'' the commission noted.

The commission issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police calling for a detailed report on both matters within two weeks.

"It is expected to include the status of the FIRs and the health status of the victims. The report should also mention the steps taken/proposed to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur,'' the commission said.