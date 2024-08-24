NEET PG 2024 results: First shift students bag better percentile than those from second shift? Or vice versa?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) results were declared yesterday, Friday, August 23. This year the exam was conducted in two shifts on the day of examination – August 11. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced that the split in shifts is for better coordination and logistics purposes.
Now, netizens have raised concerns about the results of those who appeared for the second shift being lower than those who appeared for the first shift.
Besides that, a few have argued that the percentile of those who appeared in the first shift was lower.
Several students and public figures have come out on platform X (formerly Twitter) to talk about the same issue.
Sufiyan Shaikh (X: @DrSufiyanSk), a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) holder, as per the bio, posted that the students from the second shift scored better when compared to those who appeared in the first shift.
“Student are not satisfied with their results in #NeetPG what's happened. Second shift students have achieved better ranking than first shift according to the students. #NEETPGResults #neetpg2024,” read the X post by Shaikh.
Another such X post by Dr Boggus, whose handle is @theboggusdoc, a medical student as per his bio, mentioned, “NBE better knows what it did”, opining about NEET PG results. “Second shift is difficult so B should get better rank but didn't. NBE better knows what it did. Don't say AIIMS did the same in the past. Normalisation doesn't happen like this.”
X post of Sakshi Sharma (X:@Sakshitalksalot), from Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Government Medical College, Pune, as per her bio, posted regarding the mark normalisation process between shifts.
Sharma wrote, “Many of my seniors have expressed concerns tht mark normalization process between shifts 1 n 2 was not done correctly. one senior even pointed out tht there seems to be no direct relationship between hard work n achieving a good rank,with many top performers hailing from Shift 1.”
In addition to this, Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi (X: @DrJagdishChatur), a surgeon, wrote, “NEETPG 2024 results - Looks more like abnormalization was done instead of normalization. Shift 2 candidates seem to be at a disadvantage. #NEETPGResults #neetpg2024 #NEETPG”