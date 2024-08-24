NEET PG 2024 results: First shift students bag better percentile than those from second shift? Or vice versa?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) results were declared yesterday, Friday, August 23. This year the exam was conducted in two shifts on the day of examination – August 11. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced that the split in shifts is for better coordination and logistics purposes.



Now, netizens have raised concerns about the results of those who appeared for the second shift being lower than those who appeared for the first shift.



Besides that, a few have argued that the percentile of those who appeared in the first shift was lower.



Several students and public figures have come out on platform X (formerly Twitter) to talk about the same issue.



Sufiyan Shaikh (X: @DrSufiyanSk), a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) holder, as per the bio, posted that the students from the second shift scored better when compared to those who appeared in the first shift.



“Student are not satisfied with their results in #NeetPG what's happened. Second shift students have achieved better ranking than first shift according to the students. #NEETPGResults #neetpg2024,” read the X post by Shaikh.