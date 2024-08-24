NEET PG 2024 results: Application ID not matching the roll number? What are netizens saying on X?

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 were declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), yesterday, August 23.
Following this, students and several other people have raised their voices regarding the difference in the first and second-shift results. Importantly, a few of them have also opined that the application ID does not match the roll number.
Netizens have taken to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to raise their concerns.
Let us take a look at a few of X's posts.
Dr Dhruv Chauhan (X: @DrDhruvchauhan), joint secretary of the Federation of All India Medical Association - FAIMA, wrote, “Some application id vs their roll number match irregularities were observed”
Following this, ASD whose handle is @DrRaviSinghal on X mentioned that this issue requires legal interference. “If application Id vs roll number mismatch has been observed, it confirms that there has been some error/manipulation in result preparation. Must go for legal intervention.”
For many, the results were “unexpected”. Several X posts also highlighted that this year’s results were questionable as the students opined that the results of those who appeared for the second shift, were lower than those who appeared for the first shift.
Dr Satabdee Swagatika (X: @Satabdee16), a medico as per the bio, said that this was a scam. “Neet pg 2024 was also a scam .... Results are highly unexpected. Doctors who attended the 2nd shift exam got their ranks so low from last attempt even with preparation. #NEETPGResults #neetpg"
In addition to this, Dr Jignesh Shah who is @bankniftydoctor on X wrote, “Majority are unsatisfied with the normalisation process”.
Shah’s X post read, “NEET PG results declared yesterday I have done interactions with many candidates and their parents Majority are unsatisfied with the normalisation process and lack of transparency in the process of normalisations It seems shift two candidates have disadvantage. #NEETPGResults”