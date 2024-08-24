NEET PG 2024 results: Application ID not matching the roll number? What are netizens saying on X?

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 were declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), yesterday, August 23.

Following this, students and several other people have raised their voices regarding the difference in the first and second-shift results. Importantly, a few of them have also opined that the application ID does not match the roll number.

Netizens have taken to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to raise their concerns.

Let us take a look at a few of X's posts.

Dr Dhruv Chauhan (X: @DrDhruvchauhan), joint secretary of the Federation of All India Medical Association - FAIMA, wrote, “Some application id vs their roll number match irregularities were observed”