NEET PG 2024 exam results are OUT: Steps to check results, individual scorecards, cut-off percentile, here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) results have been declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). All those candidates who appeared for the exam on August 11 can check their results via the official website natboard.edu.in.

Steps to check the results:

1) Visit the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in

2) On the right, you will see 'Public Notice'. Under it, look for and click 'Result of NEET PG 2024'

3) This will lead to a PDF. In it, a hyperlink will declare, 'Click here to view the results of NEET-PG 2024'. Click on it

4) Another PDF will open, this time with all roll numbers listed in a tabular form along with applicant ID, percentile and NEET PG 2024 ranks.

5) Download the PDF and keep it for future reference.

The individual scorecard will be available only after August 30. One can check it via nbe.edu.in, stated the notice.

The notice also informed about the cut-off percentile for various categories. They are:

General/Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 50th Percentile

General - Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD): 40th Percentile

Unreserved Persons with Disabilities (PWD): 45th Percentile

"The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/regulations & reservation policy," informed the PDF.