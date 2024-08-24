Mass exodus of female doctors from RG Kar College after trainee doctor's murder stirs safety concerns

After the murder and rape of a trainee doctor that shook the entire country to the core, news shared by The Indian Express, on Friday, August 23 stated that what was once one of the best healthcare institutions in West Bengal, now only houses 17 women doctors in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



Only 17 women doctors remain on the premises



A 24-year-old, fourth-year MBBS student told The Indian Express, "We are just 17 women in our hostel now. It used to house 160 junior women doctors before August 9."



The junior doctors in the college said that most of the hostels on the campus are now deserted, and only the nursing hostels are still occupied.



The doctors left the premises after the brutal rape and killing of a trainee doctor in the seminar room on August 9, which created an atmosphere of fear amongst the other doctors and residents.



The MBBS student referring to the violent incident of the mob vandalising the premises, while protests were raging against the killing of the doctors, further created safety concerns for the female doctors.



"After August 9, students started leaving. A few returned a few days later, but the situation worsened after the attack on the hospital by miscreants on the night of August 14. More students, especially women, decided to leave," the student said.



According to Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, about 30-40 women doctors and 60-70 men doctors remain on campus, out of approximately 700 resident doctors, she informed the Supreme Court.



The nurses who are compelled to stay on campus due to the nature of their duty say that they still feel deeply unsafe when they have to work night shifts.



The women junior doctors who have remained on the campus have pledged to continue to fight for justice for the deceased and advocate for the safety of women doctors.Security strengthened



The Supreme Court has since criticised the West Bengal government, questioning the police's handling of the mob attack. The court has directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to secure the hospital, resulting in the arrest of 37 individuals involved in the violence.



There are now 150 CISF personnel deployed to provide additional security on the campus.