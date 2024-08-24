How Vedic Maths can help drive away math anxiety

A

Math anxiety can be changed if we find ways to teach students Math in a way that helps them see the subject as a building block of life rather than something they need to somehow manage to stay ahead of just for the sake of exams.

I believe Vedic Maths does this beautifully because it demystifies the subject, makes it simple and understandable, and once they "get" it, students can do even complex calculations 8-10 times faster.

Unlike traditional Math, which only becomes more complicated and therefore demoralising for the average kid, in our experience, once kids start seeing how easily they can be successful at Math with the formulae of Vedic Math, they actually start getting excited and interested in the subject, instead of waiting for the time they can drop it from their curriculum!