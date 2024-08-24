Guidelines on school safety and security released by Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to enforce the Guidelines on School Safety and Security-2021 to further enhance the protection of children in educational institutions.



This action follows the Supreme Court directives in Writ Petitions (Criminal) No. 136 of 2017 and (Civil) No. 874 of 2017, as per an ANI report.



These guidelines, in line with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, aim to ensure clear accountability for school management across Government, Government-aided, and Private Schools.



They focus on preventive education, reporting procedures, legal provisions, support services, and fostering a safe and conducive learning environment.



The ministry has further requested the states and the Union Territories (UTs) for updates on the implementation status of these guidelines within each jurisdiction.



First circulated on October 1, 2021, these advisory guidelines allow the states the flexibility to adapt them to local requirements. They emphasise a Zero Tolerance Policy towards any negligence concerning child safety.



What is the purpose of these guidelines?



1) To create an understanding among all stakeholders, including students and parents, on the need for co-creating a safe and secure school environment for the holistic development of children.



2) To make different stakeholders aware of the acts, policies, procedures and guidelines already available on different aspects of safety and security, that is, physical, socio-emotional, cognitive and specific to natural disasters as well.



3) The guidelines are made to empower different stakeholders and enable clarity on their role in the implementation of this guideline.



4) It is to fix accountability for keeping children safe and secure in schools (including while children are transported to and fro, to attend school or go back to their homes in a school transport).