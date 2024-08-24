FAIMA doctors meet Delhi health Minister to discuss safety concerns of residents

A delegation of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) met Saurabh Bhardwaj, Minister of Health, Delhi to discuss wide-ranging issues that are faced by the resident doctors.

In light of the rape-murder of a 31-year-old at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, that has captured the conscience of the whole country, the medical association's main concern was safety and security.

They were assured that, "the issues will be resolved and will be further forwarded to the Central Health Ministry regarding Central Healthcare Protection Act".

The other points that were discussed during the meeting, as per a letter dated August 23 from FAIMA, were:

- Former army personnel and marshals should be appointed by the hospitals

- The dark spots in the hospital should have CCTV cameras

- Concerns regarding employment of junior and senior residents via a common route to bring down malpractices and corruption

- Hospitals should be equipped with emergency alarm systems

- Not more than two attendants should be allowed with patients

- Via the public portal, the availability and status report of assaults on healthcare professionals should be made available

- Health audit committee report regarding all the work being done by every member of the hospital staff should be done

"We have thought that if there are 400 security guards in a hospital, then 10% of them, taht is, about 40 security guards should be ex-servicemen," the minister told ANI after the meeting.

"We will also write for the availability of toilets, canteens, and CCTV...there are a few corridors where CCTV is not there. We have told them that steps will be taken for CCTV within three months," he said.