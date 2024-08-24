"Everyday crime": 22-year-old girl harassed in Maharashtra's Thane; 7-year-old sexually abused by teacher in UP

On Tuesday, August 20, massive protests rocked the town of Badlapur in Mumbai's Thane district against the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a male attendant at a local school.



Today, Saturday, August 24, three days later, another case from Mumbai's Thane District resurfaced after a 22-year-old female college student was allegedly harassed by an unidentified man near Mumbra railway station, as per PTI.



Although the incident occurred on the evening of August 22, police are still working to determine the identity of the culprit, according to an official.



The woman was walking home from college around 6.30 pm when a young man — approximately 25 years old. began following her, according to the complaint.



When she attempted to call her brother for assistance, he shoved her. She cried out for help, and a passersby pursued the man, but he managed to escape, the police official reported.



A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 78(1) (stalking) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman).



The crimes against women and girl-children see no end

Another incident reported in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on August 24 has surfaced where a tuition teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl, reported PTI.



The accused, Syed Wasik Ali, a resident of Kunda at Rampur Kotwali, has been arrested, Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidyasagar Mishra informed PTI.



He said that an investigation is underway in the case and the girl has been medically examined. Further, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.