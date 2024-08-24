CPI (M) rallies in solidarity with leaders issued notices for vandalism during RG Kar protests

The student, youth, and women’s wings of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) organised a rally in Kolkata, today, August 24, to protest against the notices which were allegedly issued by the police, to some of their leaders.



The leaders of the party were reportedly charged with vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a woman doctor was raped and murdered, reported PTI.



The rally was taken out by the West Bengal state committees of SFI (Students' Federation of India), DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) and AIDWA (All India Democratic Women's Association) who walked from College Street towards Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar area, amidst heavy rains.



The police, however, attempted to stop the march mid-way by setting up barricades, according to sources.



The state organisations called for the protest rally, alleging that the police had issued notices to some of their leaders regarding the vandalism at the state-run hospital in the early hours of August 15.



This incident occurred while junior doctors were protesting the rape and murder of a female doctor and demanding improved workplace security.



As per PTI, the participants of the protests were seen carrying placards calling for justice against the assailed doctor trainee, who was raped and murdered on the premises of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.