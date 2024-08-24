Bengal schools participating in RG Kar protests were issued showcase notices. Here's why

The school education department has issued show cause notices to three educational institutions in West Bengal for involving students in a rally during school hours protesting the murder and rape of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, according to an official, reported PTI on Saturday, August 24.



These three state-aided schools — Baluhati High School, Baluhati Girls' High School and Bantra Rajlakshmi Girls School situated in Howrah district were served the notices on Friday, August 23 and asked to given an explanation behind the action.



Violation of rules and regulations

An official from the school education department stated that in addition to students, several teachers and non-teaching staff participated in a joint rally organised by the schools on Thursday, August 22, which was conducted "in violation of all rules and regulations".



As per PTI, the official said that strict action will be taken against the school authorities if they are unable to provide a response.



Students cannot take part in political activities

The show cause notice follows a directive from the school education department in Paschim Medinipur district prohibiting school students from participating in any activities unrelated to their school or the department.



"School students cannot take part in any political activities," the notice issued by the district inspector of schools, Paschim Medinipur, said.



Protests have erupted in various parts of the state after the rape and murder of the woman doctor two weeks ago. Citizens, civil society organisations, youth, student groups, women's bodies, and political parties, are demanding the arrest of those responsible for the crime.