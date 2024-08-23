Vedic Maths — History, importance, relevance in today's curriculum

A

There are a lot of misconceptions around Vedic Maths.

While some consider it rooted in ancient wisdom due to its name, others dismiss the discipline for the very same reason.

Vedic Mathematics is simply a 1965 book that contains a series of 16 sutras (formulae) and 13 sub-sutras (corollaries) that are essentially word equations that can help one easily solve Math problems that would have otherwise been time-consuming and difficult for most people.

The reason Vedic Math has gained so much popularity in recent years is that it simplifies Math problems to the point of its practitioners being able to solve them entirely in their minds.

These word problems include basic Math concepts such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division as well as more advanced ones such as algebra, geometry, trigonometry, probability, calculus, and so on.